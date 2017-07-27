Law enforcement report more firearm thefts in the Lincoln metro

Lincoln Police and the Lancaster County Sheriff's office have investigated reports of more than 25 stolen guns during the month of July.

Police said there has been an increase in thefts from cars and unlocked garages in southwest Lincoln.

Officers said that includes the theft of 15 guns.

LSO is also investigating a case where 10 were taken from a garage.

Both agencies are reminding people to properly lock up their firearms as well as homes.

They are also urging people not to leave them inside their vehicles.

Call Lincoln Police's non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 to report any suspicious activity.