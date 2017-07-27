A Lincoln murder suspect enters a plea deal - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

A Lincoln murder suspect enters a plea deal

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
Jamez Henderson, 34, has entered a plea in the death of Jamie Watson.  

Henderson plead no contest to one count manslaughter and one count of possession of drugs.  

Henderson's attorney says he maintains the killing was in self defense so he plead to avoid a murder charge.  

Henderson faces five to 70 years when sentenced in September.

He's accused of killing 41 year old Jamie Watson who was found in a trunk last December. 

