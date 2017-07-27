South Wal-Mart Shut Down - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

South Wal-Mart Shut Down

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Around 10:15 am the Lincoln South Wal-Mart at 27th and Grainger Pky. was evacuated for a gas leak.

The store was quickly shut down and employees were sent to lunch.

The cause of the gas leak occurred due to digging for utilities.

As of now the gas leak is still active.

No injuries were reported.

Crews hope to have it fixed by 2pm.

No word yet as to when Wal-Mart will re-open.

