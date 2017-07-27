Nebraska Athletics: Fan Day, Family Movie Night Set for Saturday

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Nebraska fans are encouraged to come to Memorial Stadium on Saturday night for Nebraska Football Fan Day presented by U.S. Cellular, followed by Family Movie Night.

Nebraska Football Fan Day will be held from 6-8 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Fan Day is annually the best opportunity for fans to meet and greet the Nebraska football players, coaches and staff before preseason practice begins on Sunday morning. For the second straight year, the 2017 Fan Day will again be two full hours.

Following the completion of Fan Day at 8 p.m., fans will be asked to allow players and football staff to leave the field to continue their schedule for the day. Fans will be temporarily moved to the West Stadium stands to allow workers to remove the tables and chairs from the field prior to the movie beginning on the new HuskerVision screen in North Stadium at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Fans will be asked to exit Memorial Stadium following the conclusion of the playing of the movie. Fans coming for the movie can bring blankets and strollers for the event, but chairs are prohibited.

During the movie night, fans may sit in the designated sections of the Memorial Stadium stands to stay cool or sit on the playing field. Pepsi products, water and Gatorade will be available for sale, while free popcorn will be provided for the movie at the conclusion of Fan Day while supplies last. Because of the football practice on Sunday, no food will be allowed on the stadium turf, and no outside food or beverage can be brought into the stadium for Fan Day/Movie Night.

For Fan Day, Nebraska fans will be able to enter Memorial Stadium through four gates--Gates 3 (SW), 11 (NW), 15 (NE) and 24 (SE), with gates opening at 6 p.m.

The majority of players and coaches will be seated at various locations on the field, with true freshmen located in the stands in the West Stadium. Defensive position groups will primarily be seated along the West sideline, receivers, offensive line and specialists on the East sideline and quarterbacks and running backs in the North end zone. Assistant coaches will be seated with their respective position groups. A more detailed map is attached and available on Huskers.com.

Nebraska fans are asked to respect players and coaches, as well as other fans by limiting their autograph requests to one item per player or coach. Any apparel items fans are wishing to have autographed should be in hand, rather than being worn. These policies will help accommodate as many fans as possible within the Fan Day time window.

Also as a reminder, autographs obtained for players and coaches are for personal use only. Any re-sale of an autographed item is prohibited and re-sale of an item with a student-athlete’s signature could jeopardize the player’s eligibility.

Autograph cards with a full 2017 roster, unsigned Coach Mike Riley autograph cards and other items will be available for fans at the gates. Free 2017 posters will be available from the Husker Team Shop tent on the field.

Parking will be available for fans in lots on campus around Memorial Stadium. Fans can park for free in the 14th& Avery parking garage, the Stadium Drive Parking Garage, Lot 5 northeast of Memorial Stadium and Lot 11 at the north end of the walking bridge outside of Memorial Stadium.

Fans will have access to restrooms on the ground level, near gates 2, 15 and 24. Fans will not have access to the Osborne Athletic Complex.

A limited number of season tickets for the 2017 football season remain, and fans may also purchase single-game tickets for the 2017 season. To order tickets, visit Huskers.com/tickets or call 1-800-8 BIG RED during regular business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday).