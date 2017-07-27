Top 20 most dangerous intersections in Lincoln

Around 11:00 am the Lincoln South Wal-Mart at 27th and Grainger was evacuated for a gas leak.More >>
Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com Lincoln Police confirms; 10 year old Trevon Gray did not return home from the rec center at 13th/F Street.More >>
Two children, ages 9 and 7, were found inside a 100 temperature room following a CPS investigation in Lincoln. According to court documents, Lincoln Police and CPS workers were initially sent to a home near 18th and A street on July 21. They said the officers and workers were there because of an ongoing child abuse investigation due to unsanitary conditions.More >>
Lawsuits have been filed against an Omaha day care that had employed a man who's been imprisoned for molesting toddlers there.More >>
A simulation of a very serious situation took place at Southeast Community College Wednesday.More >>
There are no official numbers on how many transgender people are in the military, but estimates range from 1,000 to 6,000, out of the 1.3 million active duty service members.More >>
Lincoln Police and the Lancaster County Sheriff's office have investigated reports of more than 25 stolen guns during the month of July. Police said there has been an increase in thefts from cars and unlocked garages in southwest Lincoln. Officers said that includes the theft of 15 guns. LSO is also investigating a case where 10 were taken from a garage.More >>
Multiple agencies are responding to a multi-vehicle crash at Highway 77 and Pioneers.More >>
Jamez Henderson has entered a plea in the death of Jamie Watson.More >>
