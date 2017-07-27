NEB BSB: Bummer Called Up by Chicago White Sox

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Aaron Bummer became the latest Husker to reach the Majors, as the Chicago White Sox called up the left-handed reliever on Thursday.

It is the first MLB call up for Bummer, who has played in the Minor Leagues since 2014, when he was drafted in the 19th round by the White Sox. He is the 36th Husker to reach the Majors.

Bummer made three appearances for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights in 2017, earning a 1.80 ERA over 5.0 innings. He started 2017 with the Class-A Advanced Winston-Salem Dash, where he went 2-for-2 on save opportunities, and compiled a 4.91 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 11.0 innings (eight appearances). Bummer made 17 showings, including one start, for the Double-A Birmingham Barons before making it to Triple-A. He threw 33.0 innings, going 3-for-3 on save opportunities, and had a 3.00 ERA with 34 strikeouts for Birmingham.

Bummer lettered for the Huskers from 2012 to 2014, finishing his career with an 11-6 record and one save over 51 appearances, including 23 starts. He posted a career ERA of 3.06 and 110 strikeouts in 158.2 innings. In 2014, he was named to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team after helping Nebraska to a runner-up finish.

Bummer got called up after former Husker Dan Jennings was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. Bummer will wear uniform No. 70 for the White Sox.