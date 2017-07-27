Gov. Pete Ricketts and DHHS release 2nd annual business plan

Today Governor Pete Ricketts announced a 2nd business plan for Health and Human Services.

The plan has 20 key initiatives to try and better people's lives.

"And so that's what this second business plan is about. Building on the great success we have had over the last year, all the things we worked on in that business plan and using that as a foundation, taking it to the next level," said Ricketts.



Officials say they want to continue to improve services for children, low–income families and people with mental and developmental issues.