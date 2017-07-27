UPDATE: Crucifix valued at $4,000 stolen from Lincoln church - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

UPDATE: Crucifix valued at $4,000 stolen from Lincoln church

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

UPDATE:

        The expensive crucifix that was stolen has now been returned annonomously. 

        Authorities say someone stole a crucifix valued at $4,000 from a Roman Catholic church in Lincoln.

        A priest told officers the gold- and silver-plated crucifix and a book of readings were missing when he arrived Thursday morning at St. Patrick Church in the Havelock neighborhood in north Lincoln.

        Authorities say the theft occurred between 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and 6:30 a.m. Thursday. The church is left open through the evening for people who wish to pray there.

