SALTDOGS BRING BACK FORMER MLB PITCHER SHAIRON MARTIS, RE-SIGN MENDONCA

LINCOLN – The Lincoln Saltdogs announced a pair of moves today that put former Saltdogs Shairon Martis (SHY-rohn MAR-tees) and Tommy Mendonca (Men-DOHN-suh) back on the active roster. The Saltdogs placed right-handed pitcher Leuris Gomez on irrevocable waivers and placed RHP Seth Webster on the Disabled List.

Martis, a right-handed pitcher, played for the Saltdogs in 2015 and 2016, compiling a 15-11 record with a 3.52 ERA over 41 appearances. The Curacao-native led the team with nine wins while working as both a starter and reliever last season. His 3.34 ERA was the ninth best in the league. Martis struck out 172 batters over his two previous seasons in Lincoln, good for the fourth most in franchise history.

Martis rejoins the Saltdogs after spending the first part of this season with the Baltimore Orioles organization. His contract was sold to the Orioles on March 31, 2017. The righty spent more than a month in Extended Spring Training before being placed in Triple-A Norfolk. Martis was 0-1 with a 4.38 ERA over eight appearances for the Tides. He tossed 12.1 innings and struck out eight batters.

Martis caught the Orioles’ eye because of a sparkling performance in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. He was 1-0 with a 1.17 ERA while helping the Netherlands reach the semifinals. Martis tossed 7.2 innings and allowed just one earned run in five appearances. He played with current Saltdogs Curt Smith, Dashenko Ricardo and Randolph Oduber on the 2017 Dutch squad.

The star pitcher brings MLB experience to the roster. He pitched for the Washington Nationals in parts of the 2008 and 2009 seasons while registering six appearances for the Minnesota Twins in 2013. His career numbers are 6-7 with a 5.35 ERA in 116 innings including one complete game.

Mendonca rejoins the Saltdogs after missing time with a hamstring injury. The left-handed slugger hit .348 with three home runs and 14 RBIs over 28 games before being released on June 30th. 11 of his 32 hits were for extra-bases.

The Saltdogs acquired Mendonca in a trade with Sioux City on March 15, 2017. . The former 2nd round draft pick spent the past three seasons with the X’s and is sixth in franchise history for career doubles, eighth in career RBIs and 10th in career hits.

Webster heads to the DL after leaving his last start on July 21st with a shoulder injury. The sidearm pitcher is 4-4 with a 3.37 ERA in 12 starts this season. He leads the team with eight quality starts.

Gomez was claimed off of waivers by the Texas AirHogs. The right-hander was 4-3 with a 4.65 ERA over 21 games this season.

The Saltdogs play their first game after the All-Star break tonight at Sioux Falls. First pitch against the Canaries is at 7:05 PM with coverage beginning at 6:35 PM on ESPN 1480 and saltdogs.com.

