Lancaster County works to crackdown on illegal dumping

Remember those 800 tires that were left in a creek in northwest Lancaster County earlier this year?

It sparked a discussion with area leaders about illegal dumping, which continues to be a problem.

So, agencies like the sheriff's office, the health department and county engineering are trying think of ways to crack down on the crime.

"When things are dumped illegally, we have to stop everything we're doing and we have to take care of that issue immediately,” Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman said.

The county said it has to clean up illegal dumps typically 2 to 3 times per week.

The health department said it can cost up to $12,000 annually to do so.

It's estimated about 120 to 150 cases happen every year.

Officials said littering can have bigger risks like endangering the public's health and safety.

"It takes resources to clean up illegal dumping. It's an illegal activity. It's something that can damage the environment. It can damage our streams and waterways,” Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Environmental Public Health Manager Scott Holmes said.

Illegal dumping is a misdemeanor crime.

First offense, if convicted, a person can get up to 3 months in jail and a $500 fine.

You could also be sentenced to pay for part of the clean up as well.

Law enforcement said it relies on the community to bring litterers to justice.

"As with any crime, littering is a crime that we investigate like any other crime. We rely on the public's help to identify any suspicious vehicles they might have seen or people they might have seen,” Lancaster County Sheriff’s Terry said.

Officials said there's been mostly an uptick in illegal tire dumping.

They really urge people to go the proper disposal sites or look for neighborhood collection dates for things like harmful chemicals.