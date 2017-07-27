Police release photos of robbery suspect

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a bank robbery where a man possibly displayed a firearm and demanded money. On 7-25-17 at 10:33am, officers responded to Pinnacle Bank at 201 Sun valley Blvd on report of a robbery.

The man passed a note to the teller demanding money, he raised his shirt and the employee observed a handgun in his waistband. The man left with an undisclosed amount of money and possibly left in a black car with In-Transits. Investigators are working to review video from various businesses in the area. If you have any information, you are encouraged to provide an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers or contact the Lincoln Police Department.