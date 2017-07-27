County treasurer in misconduct, forgery case resigns

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

CHADRON, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska county treasurer accused of forgery and official misconduct has resigned.

Barb Sebesta's resignation Tuesday from her Dawes County position took effect immediately. She'll be replaced on an interim basis by her chief deputy, Rhonda Schleuning.

Court records say she's pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor counts of official misconduct. Prosecutors dropped three more misconduct counts and one of forgery in exchange for Sebesta's pleas. Her sentencing is set for Sept. 8.

A state audit alleged Sebesta altered a check written by a taxpayer. Sebesta has said she was trying to clarify the proper amount for a bank. She also was accused of twice failing to collect sales tax and of failing to maintain trust balances in a timely fashion.