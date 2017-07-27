Webster County authorities say man killed in rural collision - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Webster County authorities say man killed in rural collision

RED CLOUD, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a Red Cloud man has died in a collision at a rural Webster County intersection.

The accident occurred Tuesday afternoon, around 5 miles northeast (8 kilometers) of Red Cloud. A pickup truck driven by 60-year-old Dallas Henry, of Blue Hill, collided with a utility task vehicle driven by 56-year-old Ulayn Hobbs.        

The Webster County Sheriff's Office says Hobbs was pronounced dead at the scene. Henry was taken to a Red Cloud hospital.

The collision is being investigated.

