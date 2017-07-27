High School students gain job experience

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

This summer 16 students got an inside look at what their future could hold with the First Jobs Lincoln Program.

It’s a program to connect students interested in Information Technology with local companies.

It helped Noah Costello start on his goal of using technology to improve lives with an app he helped create while interning at Don’t Panic Labs.

It’s called My LNK. Costello says it’s for low income people in Lincoln, it will connect them resources offered around the city.

"It has kinda been my goal to make an impact with the projects I work on and so being able to do it so early is kinda a big deal to me,” Costello, Lincoln Southeast Senior said.

This is what the First Jobs Lincoln program is all about, giving high school students real job experience.

"They can always go to McDonald's or they can work in retail but working, especially our focus has been in information technology, to get a position with a company where they're actually using their IT skills to help them think about their future has been our goal,” said Cindy Heider Kaliff, with the Workforce Readiness Committee.

The students involved are juniors and seniors in high school who have gone through the program’s job readiness training where they learn interview and job search skills.

They can then apply for internships at local companies.

That’s how Lincoln East Student Alex Otto ended up as an intern at Infinite Systems where he designed computer networks and worked with clients.

"It's a great opportunity if you don't know what you want to do and it can help you learn about a pathway you may not even know exists,” Otto said. And you can learn job skills that you can use later down the road."

Otto’s supervisor Tim Lassen said he wishes there was a program like this when he was in high school.

"You just don't get that kind of education in a school, classroom environment,” he said.

Since the program started in 2013, 149 students have gotten job training and 59 have been placed in professional internships.

If you want to learn how you can get involved as either a student or a host company go to their website.