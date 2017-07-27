Local internet, TV service providers meet to discuss service in Lincoln

The telecommunication and cable television advisory board met Thursday to discuss the landscape of TV and internet service in the capital city.

Representatives from local providers - including Windstream, Allo and spectrum - all gave status reports, which included issues ranging from increased prices to construction mishaps.

Allo has come under fire from customers complaining about crews leaving their yards a mess, to causing gas leaks - including one Thursday morning that caused a Walmart to be evacuated.

An Allo spokesman said the company is working hard to cut down on those incidents.

"It's something that we look at after each incident," said Ben Kiser, an Allo spokesman.

"We take it very seriously and go through an investigation and look for the root cause, really with the emphasis on how can we use that information to get better."

Spectrum has also fielded complaints from customers for rising costs and long wait times at stores associated with the provider's transition to all-digital service.

The spectrum representative at the meeting said he could not comment.

That's the same thing Brian O'neal says he heard from the company.

He's the president and CEO of Internet Nebraska, an independent service provider that had a 10-year contract with spectrum to provide service to customers.

He says spectrum ended that contract in April, eventually cutting service to 3,000 Internet Nebraska customers.

Why?

"Good question," O'Neal said.

"We were never provided that information. The customers, as it turns out, were given about 65 days and then they were deactivated."

One of the customers is Greg Tunink, a web developer who relies on internet service for his job.

He says while companies like Allo may compete with Spectrum, they still don't have service available in many parts of the city, which he says leave him with no choice but to pay higher fees for less service than he was getting before.

"It's totally out of my hands," Tunink said.

"I can't go out there and dig and, you know, put in cable and fiber to my own home."

A motion was made at the meeting to request funding to develop an app that would allow customers to file service complaints with the city.

Those complaints would then be directly forwarded to the service providers.