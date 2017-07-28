2 people in critical condition after motorcycle crashes into a car

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

A man and woman is in critical condition with life- threatening injuries after a car vs motorcycle crash tonight.

Around 11:40 p.m. Lincoln police were notified of a motor vehicle crash with serious injuries on N 33rd St & N 33rd Cir near North Star High School.

Once officers arrived, they found the motorcyclist unresponsive. The passenger of the vehicle had blood coming down her head.

According to officers, speed is a factor.

First responders say they transported both victims to Bryan West where they are both currently listed in critical condition. Officials say the motorcyclist is described to be in his early 20's, police have not released his name until his family members are notified.