Man suffers serious hand injury from firework explosion

A 37-year-old man went to the hospital Thursday night with a serious hand injury after an artillery shell exploded.

Lincoln Police say it happened around 11 p.m. near S 48th & Randolph. They say the man told them he found an artillery shell in his yard and decided to light it.

The man has been cited for illegal use of a firework.

