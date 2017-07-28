Suspect runs from traffic stop after handing drugs to police

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com A man and woman is in critical condition with life- threatening injuries after a car vs motorcycle crash tonight.More >>
We looked at the 20 most accident-prone intersections in Lincoln, and the more dangerous roads in the county. The answer may surprise you.More >>
Around 11:00 am the Lincoln South Wal-Mart at 27th and Grainger was evacuated for a gas leak.More >>
Representatives from local providers - including Windstream, Allo and spectrum - all gave status reports, which included issues ranging from increased prices to construction mishaps.More >>
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a bank robbery where a man possibly displayed a firearm and demanded money.More >>
Authorities say someone stole a crucifix valued at $4,000 from a Roman Catholic church in Lincoln.More >>
A report from a federal commerce bureau says the economies of Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota logged the worst performance in the U.S. in the beginning of 2017, with economic output declining in all three states.More >>
Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com Lincoln Police confirms; 10 year old Trevon Gray did not return home from the rec center at 13th/F Street.More >>
A Nebraska county treasurer accused of forgery and official misconduct has resigned. Barb Sebesta's resignation Tuesday from her Dawes County position took effect immediately.More >>
Another beautiful day can be expected with a few clouds mixed with sunshine...More >>
