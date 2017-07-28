Suspect runs from traffic stop after handing drugs to police - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Suspect runs from traffic stop after handing drugs to police

Lincoln Police are looking for a person they say ran from a traffic stop Thursday night around 11 p.m. 

Police say they pulled a car over near 32nd and Potter for causing unnecessary noise and squealing its tires. They say a passenger admitted to having drugs, handed them over to police, and then ran from the scene. 

The person left ID, and police are tracking him down now.

