Investigation underway after body found near Kearney

Kearney, Neb.

An investigation is underway after the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says a body was found Thursday near Kearney.

According to a statement from the department, law enforcement was called to 873 West 3rd Street around 8:00 p.m.

A deputy discovered a tent campsite with a dead male inside, it said.

The sheriff’s office said they’ve requested an autopsy and notified the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office.

The identify and age of the individual is not known. The time, date and circumstances of the death or not known. It appears the campsite had been erected on this site form some time and it is not known how long the body had been at the scene prior to being discovered,” said the statement released Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office it’s being assisted by members of the Kearney Police Department and Buffalo County Attorney’s Office.