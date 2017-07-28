Lancaster County Clerk seeks final valuation protest documentation

The Lancaster County Clerk and Board of Equalization are reminding property owners involved in current valuation protests that they have until August 4, 2017 to submit any additional documentation they would like considered in their valuation protest.

If you are a Lancaster County property owner that is currently protesting your property valuation, please provide all remaining supporting documentation by August 4, 2017. Supporting documentation can be submitted to the County Clerk's Office by mail, e-mail to coclerk@lancaster.ne.gov, fax (402-441-8728) or delivered by hand to the Clerk’s office located at 555 S. 10th Street, Suite 108. Only one copy is required. Documents will NOT be returned so property owners are encouraged to retain a copy for their records. All protest documents are public records, therefore, the Lancaster County Clerk urges citizens to please redact any sensitive information, i.e., birth dates, social security numbers, bank/credit card account numbers, etc., prior to submittal. Lancaster County Deputy Clerk Cori Beattie also reminded citizens that, “The most expeditious way to submit your information is to hand-deliver, email or fax it to the Clerk’s Office. If documents are sent through the mail, there is a risk they will not arrive on time.”

Lancaster County is currently working with approximately 3,607 property owners through the protest process after the recent property valuations were released. Owners protesting their valuations have had the opportunity to protest their current property valuation by submitting additional documentation and meeting with a referee. After completing the referee meeting, the referee reviews the protest information and the owner is notified in writing of the value recommendation. The Lancaster County Board of Equalization will take final action on August 10, 2017 on all property valuations which were protested. Property owners will then receive written notice of their final valuation for the current year.

For more information about Lancaster County please visit the website atwww.lancaster.ne.gov or call 402-441-7447.