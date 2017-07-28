November trial set for man accused of killing girlfriend - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

November trial set for man accused of killing girlfriend

November trial set for man accused of killing girlfriend

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

GERING, Neb. (AP)

        A November trial has been scheduled for a 65-year-old man accused of stabbing to death his girlfriend in Scottsbluff.    

        On Thursday a judge granted a trial delay for Lucio Munoz. He's pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and using a weapon in the slaying of 48-year-old Melissa May on Dec. 31. Police officers sent to check on her welfare found her body Jan. 3.    

        Munoz's trial had been set to begin next week. The new starting date is Nov. 13. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.