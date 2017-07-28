November trial set for man accused of killing girlfriend

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

GERING, Neb. (AP)

A November trial has been scheduled for a 65-year-old man accused of stabbing to death his girlfriend in Scottsbluff.

On Thursday a judge granted a trial delay for Lucio Munoz. He's pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and using a weapon in the slaying of 48-year-old Melissa May on Dec. 31. Police officers sent to check on her welfare found her body Jan. 3.

Munoz's trial had been set to begin next week. The new starting date is Nov. 13.