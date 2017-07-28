BREAKING: Priebus out of as Chief of Staff

ABC News says Reince Priebus is out as White House Chief of Staff.

President Trump has named John F. Kelly as Priebus' replacement through a tweet this afternoon.

"I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration," Trump said in a series of tweets.

Kelly has already been working in the Trump administration, serving as the Secretary of Homeland Security.

No formal announcement has been made about whether or not Priebus resigned or was fired from the position, though Trump thanked him for "his service" in a tweet.

Trumps' tweet said "I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!"

The personnel shift came amid growing acrimony inside the White House, which was made public most clearly when new communications director Anthony Scaramucci called a reporter for The New Yorker and gave a series of expletive-ridden criticisms of Priebus, among others.

"Reince Priebus — if you want to leak something — he’ll be asked to resign very shortly," Scaramucci told reporter Ryan Lizza, according to The New Yorker article.

"Reince is a f------ paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac," Scaramucci said, the article states.