The CTE study and what it means for high school football

It's a game loved by millions, and everyone knows it can be dangerous.

The American Medical Association studied the brains of 202 deceased football players from all levels, who had shown signs of CTE when they were alive, 87% had the disease.

111 former NFL players were part of that study, all but one had the disease.

CTE, stands for, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease caused by repeated head trauma.

Dr. Steven Gogela, a neurosurgeon at Bryan Health, said, " It's kind of an extreme form of concussion....These patients typically suffer from significant personality changes, irritability, emotional lability, difficulty controlling emotions and impulses."

Of the 14 high school players, who donated their brains to research, three were found to have the disease. So, what are some steps being taken by those who run high school football in Nebraska to prevent head injuries?

Nate Neuheus, NSAA Assistant Director, says, "24% of all injuries in high school are concussion related. And you've noticed over the years rule changes to make the game safer, head to helmet, helmet to helmet contact, targeting, defenseless player type issues."

Officials with the Nebraska School Activities Association say they're adjusting with each new scientific revelation.

Neuheus said, "Coaches have to coach the game a little differently, players have to play a little differently and maybe the hardest thing to do as a group of people, is understanding the game is changing and we have to accept those changes."

The study is the most comprehensive of its kind and Dr. Gogela says that along with legal action it could cause a ripple effect.

"Clearly football is a tremendously profitable industry. There is a lot of legal activity that I think is going to spur changes in policy from the NFL down through high school," says Dr. Gogela.

Nearly 13,000 kids participated in high school football in Nebraska last year, that number has remained consistent through the years, and nationally, there's actually been a slight increase.

Neuheus says he's had some calls from concerned parents.

Also, a high profile player retired Thursday, citing the study, Baltimore Ravens lineman John Urschel.