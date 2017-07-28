Here's what you need to know about Husker Fan Day

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Husker fans have the chance to hit the field with their favorite Nebraska football players, coaches and staff.

It’s Fan Day Saturday July 29 from 6:00- 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

Not only will Nebraska’s biggest fans get to meet the players, the stadium has added a new feature to the night.

They’ll host a movie night, playing Lego Batman at 8:30.

The movie will show off the brand new HuskerVision Screen in North Stadium.

There are a few things you need to know before you head down to fan day.

You can enter the stadium through four gates, Gate 3, 11, 15 and 24. They’ll open right at six.

Players and coaches will be seated throughout the stadium, their website says maps will be available.

There are some rules regarding autographs.

The Huskers are asking fans to limit one autograph request per coach or player, so as many fans can get autographs as the two hours allows.

Also, if you want a piece of clothing signed, you can’t be wearing it.

Autograph cards and posters will be available for free at the stadium, and media guides will be able to be purchased.

As far as the movie goes, it’ll start at 8:30 p.m. You can bring blankets and strollers, but not chairs, as there will be seating in the stands available.

Popcorn and snacks will be available for purchase as well.

For more details on Fan Day, visit Huskers.com.