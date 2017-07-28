A lesson in service animal etiquette

For Rob Morgan, who is blind, every day is a challenge.

Luckily, he's got a friend to help him out - his service dog, Clarence.

"He is basically watching for that stuff -he's watching for obstacles, anything that could get in our way," Morgan said.

Clarence, a Golden Retreiver-Lab mix, has an adorable face that attracts people who want to play with the animal.

Morgan says he's fine with people giving Clarence attention, as long as they follow a few service animal etiquette rules.

He says one of the biggest misconceptions people have about service animals is that they're pets, when really they're workers.

The animals wear a special harness, which signifies when they are working and should not be approached, petted or talked to.

Morgan says something as innocent as playing with the animal can distract it, causing big problems for the owner.

"I was actually in physical therapy with a sprained ankle, because when they did that (Clarence) sidetracked," he said.

"He missed steps. And I went sailing down the first four."

Despite the rules, Morgan says he wants people to enjoy Clarence as much as he does, as long as they do it appropriately.

"I enjoy the contact with people, I really do," he said.

"But there's got to be respect with him."

If you're ever in doubt about how to approach someone with a service animal, Morgan says it's best just to ask first.

Service animals are becoming more commonly used for people with things like anxiety, seizures and PTSD.

For more etiquette tips, visit this website: HTTP://www.canineprofessionals.com/service-dog-etiquette.

