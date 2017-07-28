A lesson in service animal etiquette

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com A man and woman is in critical condition with life- threatening injuries after a car vs motorcycle crash tonight.More >>
We looked at the 20 most accident-prone intersections in Lincoln, and the more dangerous roads in the county. The answer may surprise you.More >>
Authorities have arrested a western Nebraska man who says he scalded his 5-year-old while trying to remove homemade coloring from her hair.More >>
Around 11:00 am the Lincoln South Wal-Mart at 27th and Grainger was evacuated for a gas leak.More >>
Representatives from local providers - including Windstream, Allo and spectrum - all gave status reports, which included issues ranging from increased prices to construction mishaps.More >>
An investigation is underway after the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says a body was found Thursday near Kearney.More >>
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a bank robbery where a man possibly displayed a firearm and demanded money.More >>
ABC News says Reince Priebus is out as White House Chief of Staff. President Trump has named John F. Kelly as Priebus' replacement through a tweet.More >>
Authorities say someone stole a crucifix valued at $4,000 from a Roman Catholic church in Lincoln.More >>
