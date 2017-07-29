Towns around Whiteclay experiencing liquor sale boom - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Towns around Whiteclay experiencing liquor sale boom

WHITECLAY, Neb. (AP) - Liquor outlets in Nebraska communities near a South Dakota Native American reservation where alcohol is banned have seen sales boom since beer stores at a tiny nearby village closed.  The Nebraska Liquor Control Commission requested data from distributors after ordering an end to beer sales in Whiteclay. The figures show overall beer sales in northwestern Nebraska counties declined, but specific towns more than tripled their sales from April and June.

