Federal charges filed against Nebraska man

It's a game loved by millions, and everyone knows it can be dangerous. The American Medical Association studied the brains of 202 deceased football players from all levels, who had shown signs of CTE when they were alive, 87% had the disease. 111 former NFL players were part of that study, all but one had the disease. CTE, stands for, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease caused by repeated head trauma. Dr. Steven Gogela, a neurosurgeon at Bryan Health, sa...