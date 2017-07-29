Federal charges filed against Nebraska man - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Federal charges filed against Nebraska man

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Federal charges have been filed in Nebraska against a man suspected of being the "AK-47 bandit," accused of robbing banks in five states. Richard Gathercole is accused of interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle and stolen firearms in a complaint filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Lincoln. FBI officials believe Gathercole is the man they call "the AK-47 bandit," who has robbed banks in California, Idaho, Iowa, Nebraska and Washington

