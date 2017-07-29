Health alert for Swan Lake - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Health alert for Swan Lake

TOBIAS, Neb. (AP) - State officials have issued a health alert for Swan Creek Lake in southeast Nebraska's Saline County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said Friday that testing of the lake earlier this week detected toxin levels produced by blue-green algal blooms. Visitors to the lake should avoid full body contact activities such as swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing. Non-contact activities such as boating, fishing and camping should be safe.

