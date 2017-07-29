Former officer questioning allegations against him in Bearheels - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Former officer questioning allegations against him in Bearheels case

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - An attorney for a former Omaha officer charged with assault in the death of a mentally ill man is questioning assertions that the man was shocked a dozen times with a stun gun. Defense attorney Steve Lefler represents former officer Scotty Payne. Lefler says investigators came up with the number of shocks after an audit of Payne's Taser showed it was activated 12 times during an altercation with Zachary Bearheels. Lefler says it's not clear the stun gun's probes made sufficient contact.

