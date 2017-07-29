LES Seventh Annual Sustainable Living Festival

It was Lincoln Electric System's seventh annual Sustainable Living Festival, and second year at the Railyard.

LES is encouraging people to live a more environmentally friendly life. They were out promoting the message to be more eco-friendly down at the Haymarket on Saturday.

LES Communications Specialist Rachel Barth said, "Lincoln is such a beautiful community and we're invested in the community, and this is our way to make sure that we keep Lincoln beautiful for years to come."

Together, LES and 37 vendors showed off how you can help reduce your carbon footprint.

From eco-friendly cars to renewable energy, even cutting down on using plastic bags at the grocery store--LES says every little bit helps.

"Solar partners are here, we even have our own experts here to talk about solar, if you're interested in our virtual net metering program. We're giving away reusable bags for everybody," said Barth.

A bike giveaway by joyride bicycles was one of those vendors spreading the message. They were giving away bikes that are low maintenance with tires that never go flat and chains that never rust.

Store Manager of Joyride Bicycles Dana Stefanidis says, "So they developed a solid tire that is very similar to a running shoe, so it feels like an inflated tire. You never have to worry about airing it or getting a flat."

6-year-old, Henry Douglass wanted one of those bikes.

"Trying to win a bike, trying to win a bike," said Douglass

The event also had an electronic drop-off station, where you could drop off your used microwaves, cracked LCD monitors and flat-screen TV's for a small fee.

All those proceeds kicked back to the community--with $500 donated to the Cedars Home for Children.

1,000 people attended the festival.

The festival was paid for through LES's educational fund, so no taxpayer money was used.

It cost around $2,000 to put on the even