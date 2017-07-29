Iron Brush Tattoo and Nebraska Community Blood Bank partner for blood drive

Earlier this week, we told you that you no longer have to wait a year after getting a tattoo or piercing to donate blood.

Saturday, Iron Brush Tattoo and the Nebraska Community Blood Bank held a blood drive to help clear up those misconceptions.

The FDA changed the policy from waiting a year to just seven days after getting a inked or pierced to donate blood last year.

The registration list was full, and they welcomed walk-ins too.

Erica Busta of the Nebraska Community Blood Bank said, "We know that lots of people come here for tattoos and body piercings, and we thought we better reach out here and they were eager to help. So, it was great!"

The blood bank says they need about a thousand donors a month to keep up with demand.

Blood types needed most are O positive and both b positive and negative.