Husker fans show dedication at Fan Day

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Nebraska football fans got to meet their favorite players and coaches tonight at Memorial Stadium.

It was fan day.

A day for Nebraska's biggest supporters to come down and get autographs from the team.

People started lining up 6 hours before the gates opened.

They say the long lines are worth it.

"It's the Huskers! Riley’s the coach, it doesn’t get better than that,” Kim Shaffer said.

Others are here as a family tradition.

"We come every year to get the signatures from the players,” Ranee Sheehan said.

Shaffer said it’s more than just the signatures, she’s been a Fan her whole life.

“My family has always been big Husker fans,” Shaffer said. “We were raised that way, so here we are!”

Fan day is an annual event...but this year it was a little different.

They continued the fun with a family movie night after fan day to show off their new Husker Vision screens.