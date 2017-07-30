A man has life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in downtown Lincoln.

It happened on Sunday morning around 2:30.

Lincoln Police observed a fighting at the west end of Centennial Mall near the NW corner of N street. When the officer began to investigate several people fled the scene and the a victim of the stabbing was found in an alley between Centennial Mall and 14th Street with serious injuries.

The victims is a 27-year-old male, he was suffering from multiple stab wounds to the body and LPD began first aid lifesaving measures. He was transported to the hospital by LFR, where he underwent surgery for serious injuries.

LPD says evidence at the scene may indicate another person was injured and may need to medical attention or require some aid for their injuries. It's unknown if this the person responsible or a second victim.

The suspect is described as a an unknown race male with jeans and a black t-shirt.

Lincoln Police urge you to contact them if you if you have any information at 402-441-6000 or Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

Lincoln Police will be conducting a scene investigation during the morning hours of July 30th, 2017.