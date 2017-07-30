A man is in critical conditional following a stabbing in downtown Lincoln. It happened on Sunday morning around 2:30. Lincoln Police observed a fighting at the west end of Centennial Mall near the NW corner of N street. When the officer began to investigate several people fled the scene and the a victim of the stabbing was found in an alley between Centennial Mall and 14th Street with serious injuries. The victims is a 27-year-old male, he was suffering from multiple stab wounds to...More >>
Nebraska football fans got to meet their favorite players and coaches tonight at Memorial Stadium.More >>
We looked at the 20 most accident-prone intersections in Lincoln, and the more dangerous roads in the county. The answer may surprise you.More >>
Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com A man and woman is in critical condition with life- threatening injuries after a car vs motorcycle crash tonight.More >>
Around 11:00 am the Lincoln South Wal-Mart at 27th and Grainger was evacuated for a gas leak.More >>
It's a game loved by millions, and everyone knows it can be dangerous. The American Medical Association studied the brains of 202 deceased football players from all levels, who had shown signs of CTE when they were alive, 87% had the disease. 111 former NFL players were part of that study, all but one had the disease. CTE, stands for, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease caused by repeated head trauma. Dr. Steven Gogela, a neurosurgeon at Bryan Health, sa...More >>
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - An attorney for a former Omaha officer charged with assault in the death of a mentally ill man is questioning assertions that the man was shocked a dozen times with a stun gun.More >>
Authorities have arrested a western Nebraska man who says he scalded his 5-year-old while trying to remove homemade coloring from her hair.More >>
