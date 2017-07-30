Lincoln Athletic Club new parking fee at Old Cheney Farmer's Mar - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln Athletic Club new parking fee at Old Cheney Farmer's Market

The Lincoln Athletic Club has allowed visitors at the Old Cheney Farmer's Market to park for free, but because of ongoing issues they've decided to start charging a fee.

The Old Cheney Farmer's Market can see anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 people on any given Sunday, and for surrounding businesses that means a lot of traffic.

Market Manager, Sarah Smith, says, "It's a little bit of a challenge. The busiest time of the market is 10 to 11, and so, we encourage folks to come when it is not peak hours."

That's part of the reason the Lincoln Athletic Club has started charging $5 to park in their lot.

"We're really grateful that it's open and that they're willing to allow our consumers into the parking, so it's a new thing this year, but we understand that as a private business they need to take care of their members," said Smith.

Lincoln Athletic Club owner, Todd Mosser, says, it has to do with ongoing issues involving not following through on maintenance agreements, and market-goers parking in his lot takes away space for people who pay for gym memberships.

In part of an email to Channel 8, Mosser wrote:

"At this point, I feel I had no other choice than to charge the $5. I feel we have been a very good neighbor and partner to the Old Cheney Farmer's Market. My members are my NUMBER ONE PRIORITY and it is of the utmost importance that they have access to park near the club they pay a membership fee to be a member at."

But some customers still don't agree with the decision.

Renee Black says, "There's a great community spirit here that I would think that in the light of that, the [Lincoln Athletic Club] shouldn't be charging the $5 fee."

Other local area businesses, like Amigo's have already banned farmer's market parking in their lot.

The Old Cheney Farmer's Market is running on 13 years.

The Athletic Club says it doesn't mean to harm business at the farmer's market, and the farmer's market representatives say they don't believe this change will stop people from coming.

