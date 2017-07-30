National Night Out set for August 1

Lincoln is going to be participating in a National Night Out on Tuesday.

It's an annual event focused on bringing communities together and promoting better relationships with local law enforcement.

There are three free events open to the public.

The Air Park Rec Center at 3720 Northwest 46th Street will host family friendly activities from 5-6 p.m. Hot dogs will also be served.

The F Street Rec Center at 1225 F Street is hosting similar activities from 5-7 p.m.

There will also be a family swim night from 6-8 p.m. at Arnold Heights pool at 4000 Northwest 46th Street.