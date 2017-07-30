Fortenberry hosts member of British Parliament - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Fortenberry hosts member of British Parliament

British representative Suella Fernandes was a long way from the British Parliament last week.

It was part of a forty year old exchange program.

 She was paired with Nebraska representative Jeff Fortenberry to learn about the U.S. government.

This worked well in the states favor since the United Kingdom and Nebraska have a strong trade relationship.

"The U.K. is actually Nebraska's 10th largest export market,” Fernades said. “So as I said, in services over 187 million dollars worth and in goods, about 56 million dollars worth of agricultural products, manufacturing products were sold by Nebraskan companies to the U.K...Thousands of jobs in Nebraska are supported by that trade."

Fortenberry said he wants to enhance the Transatlantic Trade Alliance because of those statistics.

He also says Nebraska's relationship with Britian goes further than that.

"We share intelligence robustly, I can tell you that,” Fortenberry said. “They are in the battle, in the fight against terrorism and those that would destroy the universal desire for peace and proper forms of governance."

Despite an ocean between them, both politicians said the issues they face aren’t much different from each other.

"Whether that's you know our public finances, and how we control public spending, whether it's our security or whether it's investing in our public services so those are conversations that we're having at home and it's great to know that you're also trying to grapple with these issues,” Fernandes said.

Fortenberry says it was an honor to host Fernandes...and that he taught her one important thing about Nebraska.

"I've taught Suella something,” He said, “The three most important words in Nebraska."

Fernandes said, "Go Big Red!"

