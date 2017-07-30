Summer concert brings large crowd - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Summer concert brings large crowd

Bayley Bischof

For more than 100 years, people have been jamming out to music in Antelope Park.

That's because of the Lincoln Municipal Band's free summer concert series happening every Sunday night in July and August.

Each concert has a different theme.

This Sunday’s celebrated Nebraska's 150th anniversary.

No matter the theme, each concert brings an enthusiastic crowd of music lovers.

"It was a beautiful night to be outside and I love music and I like band music,” Cheryl Bredensteiner said.

There are two more concerts left this summer– August 6 and 13.

For more information you can go to their website by clicking this link.

