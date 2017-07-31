Congressman Fortenberry hosts town hall meeting

A man is in critical conditional following a stabbing in downtown Lincoln. It happened on Sunday morning around 2:30. Lincoln Police observed a fighting at the west end of Centennial Mall near the NW corner of N street. When the officer began to investigate several people fled the scene and the a victim of the stabbing was found in an alley between Centennial Mall and 14th Street with serious injuries. The victims is a 27-year-old male, he was suffering from multiple stab wounds to...More >>
32–year–old Tiffany Seager is the wife and mother of three. She loves her family dearly. Seager is recovering from a drug addiction. It's something that almost cost her one of the things she adores the most--her kids. The state stepped in and took them away because of her drug use in 2014. "I was addicted to meth. I was at the point where nothing was going to stop me.More >>
That's because of the Lincoln Municipal Band's free summer concert series happening every Sunday night in July and August.More >>
We looked at the 20 most accident-prone intersections in Lincoln, and the more dangerous roads in the county. The answer may surprise you.More >>
A longtime federal judge in Nebraska, Warren Urbom, has died at the age of 91.More >>
Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com A man and woman is in critical condition with life- threatening injuries after a car vs motorcycle crash tonight.More >>
Lincoln is going to be participating in a National Night Out on Tuesday.More >>
Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com Congressman Jeff Fortenberry's has seven town hall meetings scheduled and two of them are taking place today.More >>
Another comfortably warm day with a mix of clouds and sunshine...More >>
