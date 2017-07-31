Congressman Fortenberry hosts town hall meeting - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Congressman Fortenberry hosts town hall meeting

Posted: Updated:
Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

 
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry's has seven town hall meetings scheduled and two of them are taking place today.

The first discussion starts at 5 p.m. at Schoo Middle School.
Lux Middle School will then host the second event 2 hours later at 7:00 p.m.
Fortenberry sent a message saying his goal is to engage in a community discussion about important issues like healthcare.
 
The health care policy has been a heated debate for sometime; since there will be plenty of microphones in the aisles.

