Congressman Fortenberry hosts town hall meeting

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com



Congressman Jeff Fortenberry's has seven town hall meetings scheduled and two of them are taking place today.

The first discussion starts at 5 p.m. at Schoo Middle School.

Lux Middle School will then host the second event 2 hours later at 7:00 p.m.

Fortenberry sent a message saying his goal is to engage in a community discussion about important issues like healthcare.



The health care policy has been a heated debate for sometime; since there will be plenty of microphones in the aisles.