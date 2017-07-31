Man arrested for striking police officer with vehicle

The Lincoln Athletic Club has allowed visitors at the Old Cheney Farmer's Market to park for free, but because of ongoing issues they've decided to start charging a fee. The Old Cheney Farmer's Market can see anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 people on any given Sunday, and for surrounding businesses that means a lot of traffic. Market Manager, Sarah Smith, says, "It's a little bit of a challenge. The busiest time of the market is 10 to 11, and so, we encourage folks to come when it...

