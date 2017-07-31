LPD: Arrests made in stolen firearms cases

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com A Lincoln Police Office was struck by a vehicle when a suspect fled the scene. The officer was struck by the suspect's mirror when he sped away early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 6300 block of Rim Rock Road to investigate a suspicious vehicle. When they arrived, police say 19-year-old Brennan Randall intentionally accelerated towards the officers. One officer suffered pain and discomfort afte...More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Lincoln Police say they arrested two juveniles and recovered stolen firearms from a recent string of gun thefts. Lincoln Police were investigating a stolen purse that a victim saw posted on Craigslist. When officers arranged to meet the seller, they took two people into custody. Officers searched their vehicles and found two firearms that were recently reported stolen. Officers searched the home of o...More >>
32–year–old Tiffany Seager is the wife and mother of three. She loves her family dearly. Seager is recovering from a drug addiction. It's something that almost cost her one of the things she adores the most--her kids. The state stepped in and took them away because of her drug use in 2014. "I was addicted to meth. I was at the point where nothing was going to stop me.More >>
A man is in critical conditional following a stabbing in downtown Lincoln. It happened on Sunday morning around 2:30. Lincoln Police observed a fighting at the west end of Centennial Mall near the NW corner of N street. When the officer began to investigate several people fled the scene and the a victim of the stabbing was found in an alley between Centennial Mall and 14th Street with serious injuries. The victims is a 27-year-old male, he was suffering from multiple stab wounds to...More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery that happened in a neighborhood near N 70th and Vine around 2:15 a.m. on the 29th of July.More >>
That's because of the Lincoln Municipal Band's free summer concert series happening every Sunday night in July and August.More >>
The news comes only days after Scaramucci's hiring earlier this month.More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com News release from Governor's Office: Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and state agencies outlined their plans ahead of the Great American Eclipse on August 21, 2017. A total solar eclipse, a rare event, will be visible across Nebraska and is predicted to bring as many as half a million visitors to the state to see the rare occurrence. For a short period of time, the moon will block out the sun’s light, across app...More >>
We looked at the 20 most accident-prone intersections in Lincoln, and the more dangerous roads in the county. The answer may surprise you.More >>
Another comfortably warm day with a mix of clouds and sunshine...More >>
