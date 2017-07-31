Capital Humane Society '69 Chevy Corvette raffle



A classic American muscle car is up for grabs for a good cause.

The Capital Humane Society is raffling a 1969 Chevy Corvette starting July 31st.

It was donated by Mark Pieloch, who has generously donated numerous times to the non-profit in the past.

The raffle tickets are $100 and they must be paid with cash or check.

The contest will end once 1,070 tickets have been sold or on December 31 depending on which comes first.

You must be 18 years old or older to participate.

The proceeds will benefit the Capital Humane Society.

You can by tickets at the following locations: