Man robbed at knife point

Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery that happened near 30th and Q Saturday around 2:15 a.m. Police say a man was walking in the area when he was approached by another man asking for a light. While the victim was finding a light, police say the suspect produced a steak knife and told the victim to give him money.

They say the victim fought back, sustaining minor cuts and a punch to the face. The robber got off without any of the victim's belongings.