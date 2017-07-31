Man robbed at knife point - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man robbed at knife point

Posted: Updated:

Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery that happened near 30th and Q Saturday around 2:15 a.m. Police say a man was walking in the area when he was approached by another man asking for a light. While the victim was finding a light, police say the suspect produced a steak knife and told the victim to give him money.

They say the victim fought back, sustaining minor cuts and a punch to the face. The robber got off without any of the victim's belongings.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man arrested for striking police officer with vehicle

    Man arrested for striking police officer with vehicle

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com A Lincoln Police Office was struck by a vehicle when a suspect fled the scene.  The officer was struck by the suspect's mirror when he sped away early Sunday morning.  Police were called to the 6300 block of Rim Rock Road to investigate a suspicious vehicle.  When they arrived, police say 19-year-old Brennan Randall intentionally accelerated towards the officers.  One officer suffered pain and discomfort afte...

    More >>

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com A Lincoln Police Office was struck by a vehicle when a suspect fled the scene.  The officer was struck by the suspect's mirror when he sped away early Sunday morning.  Police were called to the 6300 block of Rim Rock Road to investigate a suspicious vehicle.  When they arrived, police say 19-year-old Brennan Randall intentionally accelerated towards the officers.  One officer suffered pain and discomfort afte...

    More >>

  • LPD: Arrests made in stolen firearms cases

    LPD: Arrests made in stolen firearms cases

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Lincoln Police say they arrested two juveniles and recovered stolen firearms from a recent string of gun thefts.  Lincoln Police were investigating a stolen purse that a victim saw posted on Craigslist.  When officers arranged to meet the seller, they took two people into custody.  Officers searched their vehicles and found two firearms that were recently reported stolen.  Officers searched the home of o...

    More >>

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Lincoln Police say they arrested two juveniles and recovered stolen firearms from a recent string of gun thefts.  Lincoln Police were investigating a stolen purse that a victim saw posted on Craigslist.  When officers arranged to meet the seller, they took two people into custody.  Officers searched their vehicles and found two firearms that were recently reported stolen.  Officers searched the home of o...

    More >>

  • Lincoln Athletic Club new parking fee at Old Cheney Farmer's Market

    Lincoln Athletic Club new parking fee at Old Cheney Farmer's Market

    The Lincoln Athletic Club has allowed visitors at the Old Cheney Farmer's Market to park for free, but because of ongoing issues they've decided to start charging a fee. The Old Cheney Farmer's Market can see anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 people on any given Sunday, and for surrounding businesses that means a lot of traffic. Market Manager, Sarah Smith, says, "It's a little bit of a challenge. The busiest time of the market is 10 to 11, and so, we encourage folks to come when it...More >>
    The Lincoln Athletic Club has allowed visitors at the Old Cheney Farmer's Market to park for free, but because of ongoing issues they've decided to start charging a fee. The Old Cheney Farmer's Market can see anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 people on any given Sunday, and for surrounding businesses that means a lot of traffic. Market Manager, Sarah Smith, says, "It's a little bit of a challenge. The busiest time of the market is 10 to 11, and so, we encourage folks to come when it...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.