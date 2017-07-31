NEB WBB: Big Ten Announces 2017-18 Conference Match-ups

Posted By: Sports
Courtesy: UNL Media Relations
Nebraska will play eight home games in a 16-game conference schedule against Big Ten opponents, including marquee home match-ups with Maryland, Ohio State, Iowa and Purdue during the 2017-18 season. The conference officially announced the home and away plays for all 14 Big Ten teams on Monday afternoon.
Dates, times and television information for all of Nebraska's conference games will be announced by the Big Ten at a later date.
Nebraska, under the direction of second-year coach Amy Williams, will face a challenging home Big Ten schedule that also includes battles with Michigan, Penn State, Illinois and Wisconsin. Nebraska's 16 regular-season home contests at Pinnacle Bank Arena also will include non-conference clashes with Arkansas (SEC, Nov. 16), Creighton (BIG EAST, Nov. 19), Clemson (ACC, Nov. 30) and Washington State (Pac-12, Dec. 22).
The Huskers will have 2017-18 Big Ten Conference double plays with Maryland, Iowa and Illinois, while also facing Michigan State, Indiana, Minnesota, Northwestern and Rutgers in single road games. Those eight conference road games will join a five-game non-conference road schedule for the Huskers that tips off with a pair of games at the 2017 San Juan Shootout (Buffalo, Nov. 24; Coastal Carolina, Nov. 25) and includes road trips to Kansas (Dec. 6), Drake (Dec. 9) and San Jose State (Dec. 17).
Nebraska will begin its 2017-18 season with a home exhibition game against Minnesota State on Sunday, Nov. 5 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska's 2017-18 Big Ten Home Opponents
Maryland
Ohio State
Iowa
Purdue
Michigan
Penn State
Illinois
Wisconsin
Nebraska's 2017-18 Big Ten Road Opponents
at Maryland
at Iowa
at Illinois
at Indiana
at Michigan State
at Minnesota
at Northwestern
at Rutgers
The complete list of Big Ten single-play and repeat opponents follows:
Illinois
Home: Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Wisconsin
Away: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers
Home/Away: Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue
Indiana
Home: Illinois, Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Away: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Penn State
Home/Away: Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue
Iowa
Home: Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue
Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Rutgers
Home/Away: Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin
Maryland
Home: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Purdue
Away: Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers
Michigan
Home: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Penn State, Purdue
Away: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State
Michigan State
Home: Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Away: Illinois, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue
Home/Away: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan
Minnesota
Home: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska
Away: Illinois, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers
Home/Away: Iowa, Penn State, Wisconsin
Nebraska
Home: Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin
Away: Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Rutgers
Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland
Northwestern
Home: Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Rutgers
Away: Indiana, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue
Home/Away: Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin
Ohio State
Home: Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers
Away: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Nebraska, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Indiana, Michigan, Penn State
Penn State
Home: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern
Away: Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Minnesota, Ohio State, Rutgers
Purdue
Home: Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin
Away: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State
Home/Away: Illinois, Indiana, Rutgers
Rutgers
Home: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska
Away: Indiana, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Maryland, Penn State, Purdue
Wisconsin
Home: Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers
Away: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue
Home/Away: Iowa, Minnesota, Northwestern
