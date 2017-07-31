NEB WBB: Big Ten Announces 2017-18 Conference Match-ups

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Nebraska will play eight home games in a 16-game conference schedule against Big Ten opponents, including marquee home match-ups with Maryland, Ohio State, Iowa and Purdue during the 2017-18 season. The conference officially announced the home and away plays for all 14 Big Ten teams on Monday afternoon.

Dates, times and television information for all of Nebraska's conference games will be announced by the Big Ten at a later date.

Nebraska, under the direction of second-year coach Amy Williams, will face a challenging home Big Ten schedule that also includes battles with Michigan, Penn State, Illinois and Wisconsin. Nebraska's 16 regular-season home contests at Pinnacle Bank Arena also will include non-conference clashes with Arkansas (SEC, Nov. 16), Creighton (BIG EAST, Nov. 19), Clemson (ACC, Nov. 30) and Washington State (Pac-12, Dec. 22).

The Huskers will have 2017-18 Big Ten Conference double plays with Maryland, Iowa and Illinois, while also facing Michigan State, Indiana, Minnesota, Northwestern and Rutgers in single road games. Those eight conference road games will join a five-game non-conference road schedule for the Huskers that tips off with a pair of games at the 2017 San Juan Shootout (Buffalo, Nov. 24; Coastal Carolina, Nov. 25) and includes road trips to Kansas (Dec. 6), Drake (Dec. 9) and San Jose State (Dec. 17).

Nebraska will begin its 2017-18 season with a home exhibition game against Minnesota State on Sunday, Nov. 5 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska's 2017-18 Big Ten Home Opponents

Maryland

Ohio State

Iowa

Purdue

Michigan

Penn State

Illinois

Wisconsin

Nebraska's 2017-18 Big Ten Road Opponents

at Maryland

at Iowa

at Illinois

at Indiana

at Michigan State

at Minnesota

at Northwestern

at Rutgers

The complete list of Big Ten single-play and repeat opponents follows:

Illinois

Home: Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Wisconsin

Away: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers

Home/Away: Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue

Indiana

Home: Illinois, Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Away: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Penn State

Home/Away: Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue

Iowa

Home: Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue

Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Rutgers

Home/Away: Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin

Maryland

Home: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Purdue

Away: Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin

Home/Away: Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers

Michigan

Home: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Penn State, Purdue

Away: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Home/Away: Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State

Michigan State

Home: Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Away: Illinois, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue

Home/Away: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan

Minnesota

Home: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska

Away: Illinois, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers

Home/Away: Iowa, Penn State, Wisconsin

Nebraska

Home: Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin

Away: Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Rutgers

Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland

Northwestern

Home: Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Rutgers

Away: Indiana, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue

Home/Away: Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin

Ohio State

Home: Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers

Away: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Nebraska, Wisconsin

Home/Away: Indiana, Michigan, Penn State

Penn State

Home: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern

Away: Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue, Wisconsin

Home/Away: Minnesota, Ohio State, Rutgers

Purdue

Home: Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin

Away: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State

Home/Away: Illinois, Indiana, Rutgers

Rutgers

Home: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska

Away: Indiana, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Wisconsin

Home/Away: Maryland, Penn State, Purdue

Wisconsin

Home: Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers

Away: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue

Home/Away: Iowa, Minnesota, Northwestern