Nebraska MBB: Big Ten Announces 2017-18 Opponents

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations
Lincoln – Home games against seven postseason qualifiers highlight Nebraska’s 2017-18 Big Ten opponents released Monday by the Big Ten Conference.
The slate includes home tilts with NCAA qualifiers Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin at Pinnacle Bank Arena along with visits from NIT qualifiers Indiana, Illinois and Iowa.
As part of the Big Ten’s schedule rotation, five teams (Illinois, Minnesota, Penn State, Rutgers and Wisconsin) will serve as NU’s double-play opponents this season. The Huskers will face those five teams both in Lincoln and on the road.
In addition, all four of NU’s home single-play home opponents reached postseason play last year, including Big Ten postseason champion Michigan, along with Maryland, Iowa and Indiana. NU’s single-play road opponents feature a trip to Big Ten regular-season champion Purdue, along with treks to Michigan State, Northwestern and Ohio State.
In all, 13 of NU’s 18 Big Ten games will be against postseason qualifiers from last season. The Big Ten had seven 2017 NCAA Tournament qualifiers (Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue and Wisconsin), including three teams that reached the NCAA Sweet 16.
The Big Ten schedule will begin the weekend of Dec. 1 with all 14 teams playing two games (one home/one away) between Dec. 1-5 before conference play resumes on Jan. 2. The Big Ten Tournament will take place beginning on Feb. 28 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
2017-18 Big Ten Opponents
Home
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Maryland
Michigan
Minnesota
Penn State
Rutgers
Wisconsin
Away
at Illinois
at Michigan State
at Minnesota
at Northwestern
at Ohio State
at Penn State
at Purdue
at Rutgers
at Wisconsin
