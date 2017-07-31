NEB T&F: Huskers Earn 20 USTFCCCA All-Academic Honors

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

LINCOLN - Twenty members of the Nebraska track and field team have received U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic honors for the 2016-17 season.

The Husker men had 11 individuals honored, while the women garnered nine selections. Additionally, both Husker track and field teams received the team award with at least a 3.0 cumulative team GPA. The women posted a 3.317 GPA and he men's team had a 3.156 GPA in 2016-17.

To qualify for the USTFCCCA All-Academic Track and Field Team, a student-athlete must compile a cumulative grade point average of 3.25 and have met at least one of the following athletic standards:

For the indoor season, a student-athlete must have finished the regular season ranked in the national top 96 in an individual event or ranked in the national top 48 (collective listing) in a relay event on the official NCAA POP list provided by TFRRS.org

For the outdoor season, a student-athlete must have participated in any round of the NCAA Division I Championships (including preliminary rounds).



MEN

Landon Bartel

Jake Bender

Sam Bransby

Kevin Cahoy

Nick Coghill

Kaiwan Culmer

Kino Dunkley

Wyatt McGuire

Nick Percy

Luke Siedhoff

Drew Wiseman

WOMEN

Jasmine Barge

Reka Czuth

Andy Jacobs

Petra Luteran

Angela Mercurio

Alex Meyer

Toni Tupper

Tierra Williams

Brittni Wolczyk