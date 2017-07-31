NEB T&F: Huskers Earn 20 USTFCCCA All-Academic Honors

Posted By: Sports
Courtesy: UNL Media Relations
LINCOLN - Twenty members of the Nebraska track and field team have received U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic honors for the 2016-17 season.
The Husker men had 11 individuals honored, while the women garnered nine selections. Additionally, both Husker track and field teams received the team award with at least a 3.0 cumulative team GPA. The women posted a 3.317 GPA and he men's team had a 3.156 GPA in 2016-17.
To qualify for the USTFCCCA All-Academic Track and Field Team, a student-athlete must compile a cumulative grade point average of 3.25 and have met at least one of the following athletic standards:
MEN
Landon Bartel
Jake Bender
Sam Bransby
Kevin Cahoy
Nick Coghill
Kaiwan Culmer
Kino Dunkley
Wyatt McGuire
Nick Percy
Luke Siedhoff
Drew Wiseman
WOMEN
Jasmine Barge
Reka Czuth
Andy Jacobs
Petra Luteran
Angela Mercurio
Alex Meyer
Toni Tupper
Tierra Williams
Brittni Wolczyk
