Authorities ID body found in southern Nebraska cornfield

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

FUNK, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have released the name of a woman whose body was found in a southern Nebraska cornfield.

Phelps County Attorney Michael Henry said in a news release Monday that the woman had been identified as 51-year-old Cynthia Lammers, who lived in Kearney. A final determination on the cause of her death awaits final autopsy results.

Phelps County Sheriff Gene Samuelson has said an agronomist found the body July 11, just north of Funk. Samuelson said it appeared the body had been there about a week.

No arrests have been reported in the homicide investigation.