Nebraska mayor charged with child sexual abuse

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

RANDOLPH, Neb. (AP) _ The mayor of a northeast Nebraska city has been charged with intentional child abuse and four counts of child sexual abuse.

Court records say 61-year-old Dwayne Schutt (shuht) has bonded out of custody. He declined to comment Monday when reached at a Randolph number listed for him in court records. Schutt's attorney didn't immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

A court appearance for Schutt is scheduled Wednesday in Hartington.

Schutt has been mayor of Randolph since 2011. The Cedar County city has about 940 residents.