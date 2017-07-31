Inmate assaults staff members at TSCI

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Press Release:

July 31, 2017 (Tecumseh, Neb.) –Monday, an inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution assaulted a staff member. The assault, which occurred in the dining hall, included the inmate punching the staff member in the face multiple times. The staff member fell to the ground, at which time the inmate kicked the staff member in the face. When additional staff arrived to intervene, the inmate ran away from the area and was quickly restrained by other staff members.

The staff member will receive medical treatment for serious, non-life-threatening injuries. This incident will be investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol with findings provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. In addition, the NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with the appropriate sanctions applied. The inmate has been removed from the general population and placed in restrictive housing.

“NDCS staff members are brave, dedicated professionals who knowingly put themselves in harm’s way. Prison is a dangerous place, but violence to our staff members will not be tolerated. The facility is managing the level of threat with appropriately controlled movement,” said Director Scott R. Frakes.