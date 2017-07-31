Gov. Ricketts discusses eclipse preparations - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Gov. Ricketts discusses eclipse preparations

With hundreds of thousands of people coming to watch the total solar eclipse on August 21st, Governor Ricketts wants to show them 'the good life'.

The upcoming total solar eclipse may be one of the biggest events in Nebraska history according to Governor Pete Ricketts.

The state is predicting 100,000-400,000 people will be traveling to Nebraska to get a glimpse of the once in a lifetime phenomenon.

"This is bigger than you know Nebraska football games, the College World Series, and Berkshire Hathaway combined," said Ricketts. 

The last visible total solar eclipse was in 1979.

With many events taking place across the state, the main concern is to make sure everyone has a safe viewing opportunity.

"Things that we can all do to make sure that we make this an enjoyable experience for everything by planning ahead, following the laws, wearing your safety belt, remembering to be patient, and lets show all the visitors what great hospitality we have here in Nebraska," said Ricketts. 

The many Nebraska agencies encourage everyone to plan ahead, and to consider weather and traffic.

"Make sure you have a full tank of gas, you got your eclipse glasses that you've got water that you've got sunscreen, these types of things, just your normal things that anybody would do when they're traveling across our state," said Earl Imler for Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. 

To safely view the total solar eclipse; you must get a pair of eclipse glasses to protect your eyes from damage.

"We anticipate a large amount of traffic flow, and people pulling over on the side of the road during the eclipse. Very dangerous, people pulling over, people merging back on the interstate. We want to make sure we have a lot of resources devoted to that area," said Major Russ Stanczyk for Nebraska State Patrol. 

For those who will be driving during the eclipse, State Patrol reminds people to drive with head lights on, watch for pedestrians, and to not wear the eclipse glasses and drive.

