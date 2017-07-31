Lincoln City Libraries host Solar Eclipse events

Courtesy of Lincoln City Libraries:

LIBRARIES HOST SOLAR ECLIPSE EVENTS



Lincoln City Libraries invites the public to several events to help families prepare for safely viewing the solar eclipse on August 21. Participants will receive a pair of eclipse viewing glasses, make a pinhole viewer and enjoy other games and crafts. The schedule is as follows:



· Monday, July 31, 2 to 4 p.m., Anderson Branch, 3635 Touzalin Avenue



· Wednesday, August 2, 2 to 4 p.m., Eiseley Branch, 1530 Superior Street



· Thursday, August 3, 2 to 4 p.m., Gere Branch Library, 2400 S 56th Street



· Wednesday, August 9, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S 14th Street



· Wednesday, August 9, 2 to 4 p.m., South Branch Library, 2675 South Street



· Saturday, August 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Walt Branch Library, 6701 S 14th Street



A limited number of eclipse viewing glasses will be available for the public following each program. Libraries not hosting programs will have glasses for distribution beginning July 31.



Eclipse viewing glasses are made available as part of the national NASA@MyLibrary campaign, through the support of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Science Mission Directorate as part of its STEM Activation program. For more information, visit science.nasa.gov.



For information about the libraries and its programs, visit its website at lincolnlibraries.org.