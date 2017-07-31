Lincoln City Libraries host Solar Eclipse events - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln City Libraries host Solar Eclipse events

Posted: Updated:

Courtesy of Lincoln City Libraries:

LIBRARIES HOST SOLAR ECLIPSE EVENTS
 
Lincoln City Libraries invites the public to several events to help families prepare for safely viewing the solar eclipse on August 21.  Participants will receive a pair of eclipse viewing glasses, make a pinhole viewer and enjoy other games and crafts.  The schedule is as follows:
 
·         Monday, July 31, 2 to 4 p.m., Anderson Branch, 3635 Touzalin Avenue
 
·         Wednesday, August 2, 2 to 4 p.m., Eiseley Branch, 1530 Superior Street
 
·         Thursday, August 3, 2 to 4 p.m., Gere Branch Library, 2400 S 56th Street
 
·         Wednesday, August 9, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S 14th Street
 
·         Wednesday, August 9, 2 to 4 p.m., South Branch Library, 2675 South Street
 
·         Saturday, August 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Walt Branch Library, 6701 S 14th Street
 
A limited number of eclipse viewing glasses will be available for the public following each program.  Libraries not hosting programs will have glasses for distribution beginning July 31. 
 
Eclipse viewing glasses are made available as part of the national NASA@MyLibrary campaign, through the support of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Science Mission Directorate as part of its STEM Activation program. For more information, visit science.nasa.gov.
 
For information about the libraries and its programs, visit its website at lincolnlibraries.org.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man arrested for striking police officer with vehicle

    Man arrested for striking police officer with vehicle

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com A Lincoln Police Office was struck by a vehicle when a suspect fled the scene.  The officer was struck by the suspect's mirror when he sped away early Sunday morning.  Police were called to the 6300 block of Rim Rock Road to investigate a suspicious vehicle.  When they arrived, police say 19-year-old Brennan Randall intentionally accelerated towards the officers.  One officer suffered pain and discomfort afte...

    More >>

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com A Lincoln Police Office was struck by a vehicle when a suspect fled the scene.  The officer was struck by the suspect's mirror when he sped away early Sunday morning.  Police were called to the 6300 block of Rim Rock Road to investigate a suspicious vehicle.  When they arrived, police say 19-year-old Brennan Randall intentionally accelerated towards the officers.  One officer suffered pain and discomfort afte...

    More >>

  • LPD: Arrests made in stolen firearms cases

    LPD: Arrests made in stolen firearms cases

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Lincoln Police say they arrested two juveniles and recovered stolen firearms from a recent string of gun thefts.  Lincoln Police were investigating a stolen purse that a victim saw posted on Craigslist.  When officers arranged to meet the seller, they took two people into custody.  Officers searched their vehicles and found two firearms that were recently reported stolen.  Officers searched the home of o...

    More >>

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Lincoln Police say they arrested two juveniles and recovered stolen firearms from a recent string of gun thefts.  Lincoln Police were investigating a stolen purse that a victim saw posted on Craigslist.  When officers arranged to meet the seller, they took two people into custody.  Officers searched their vehicles and found two firearms that were recently reported stolen.  Officers searched the home of o...

    More >>

  • Authorities ID body found in southern Nebraska cornfield

    Authorities ID body found in southern Nebraska cornfield

    Authorities ID body found in southern Nebraska cornfield

    Authorities have released the name of a woman whose body was found in a southern Nebraska cornfield. 

    More >>

    Authorities have released the name of a woman whose body was found in a southern Nebraska cornfield. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.